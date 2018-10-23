Dan + Shay Announce 2019 Headlining Tour

Dan + Shay are heading out on their own headlining tour! The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, will kick off Dan + Shay The Tour on Feb. 28 in New Orleans, Louisiana, with Morgan Evans serving as the opening act through March 22, when Chris Lane will take over for the remainder of the tour.

The upcoming tour comes on the heels of Dan + Shay‘s No. 1 single, “Tequila,” which had more than 100 million streams and stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks. The song is from the duo’s eponymous third record,

“When we put out ‘Tequila’, it went next level for us,” Smyers recently shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I don’t know if it was a combination of all the songs that we had put out in the past and everybody just kind of being in our corner and rooting for us and helping us along. But it’s seriously changed our lives. We’re feeling it at the shows.”

“It’s such a cool thing and we’re trying not to take a minute of it for granted,” he continued. “We’ve talked to every artist that’s come before us and they say, not to quote Kenny Chesney, but ‘Don’t blink,’ because it does go by fast. We’re seeing that right now. It’s like we’re already on a third record. It feels like just yesterday we were talking and we had just met and we were in that house with no heat and no AC.”

A list of cities and venues is listed below. Pre-sale is open, using the password “Tequila.” Dan + Shay will wrap up this year on the road with Chris Young, serving as the opening act on Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour. More information can be found by visiting their website.

Dan + Shay The Tour Dates:

2/28 — New Orleans, Louisiana, Harrah’s New Orleans

3/1 — Atlanta, Georgia, Coca-Cola Roxy

3/8 — Hartford, Connecticut, Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre

3/9 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Fillmore Philadelphia

3/14 — Birmingham, Alabama, Alabama Theatre

3/15 — St. Augustine, Florida, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

3/16 — North Charleston, South Carolina, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

3/21 — Omaha, Nebraska, Orpheum Theatre

3/22 — Minneapolis, Minnesota, The Armory

3/29 — Madison, Wisconsin, The Sylvee

3/30 — Chicago, Illinois, Rosemont Theatre

3/31 — Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

4/11 — Seattle, Washington, Paramount Theatre

4/13 — Boise, Idaho, Revolution Concert House + Event Center

4/15 — Portland, Oregon, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

4/16 — Spokane, Washington, Fox Theatre

4/17 — Abbotsford, British Columbia, Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre

4/19 — Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

4/20 — Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Macewan Hall, University of Calgary

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis