Dan + Shay Are Already Winners With Multiple CMA Awards Nods

Dan + Shay have been nominated for a CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year every year for the past five years, including 2018. This year, the duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, is also nominated for CMA Awards for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year, both for “Tequila,” from their recent eponymous third album. But while they have yet to take home one of the coveted trophies, the guys already feel like winners because of the industry recognition.

“We had no idea we were going to have all those nominations and it was such a cool feeling,” Smyers shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We’re so thankful. We worked super hard on this record, and our fans have been in our corner. Everybody in this town, in Nashville, has been in our corner since we started just after we met in December 7, 2012. Not that I know the exact date or anything.”

Dan + Shay shares the Vocal Duo of the Year category with Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae and Sugarland. Although Dan + Shay believe everyone has earned the right to be there, if they don’t walk away with a CMA Award, they have an idea of who could possibly edge them out.

“We love everybody in the category,” said Smyers. “Everybody’s had a great year. Everybody’s doing their thing. We’re all out on the road, hustling, working hard. So, it’s tough to pick. Florida-Georgia Line I would say, maybe [should win]. They’ve had one of the biggest country songs of all time. So, it’s hard to deny that. And they’re good friends of ours, as well. So, win or lose, it’s a win and it’s an honor to be nominated.”

“Tequila” was the biggest hit of Dan + Shay’s career, earning multi-platinum status and making their debut on the pop charts as well. But their current single, “Speechless,” already seems poised to become their next big hit. Written by Dan + Shay, along with Jordan Reynolds and Laura Veltz, the song was inspired by Smyers and Mooney’s reaction when they saw their future spouses walk down the aisle at their own weddings.

“Speechless is definitely inspired by our wives,” Mooney explained. “It’s very cool to release songs that are not only stories of our lives but also very personal experiences. Seeing our wives for the first time in their wedding dresses was absolutely unforgettable and we talked about that while writing the song and bringing that moment to life in this song.”

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

