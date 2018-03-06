Dan + Shay Talk Upcoming Tour With Rascal Flatts

Dan + Shay are set to head out on tour with Rascal Flatts this summer, with the two groups’ lighthearted country sounds a perfect pairing with one another that will be sure to delight every fan in their audience.

At a recent number one party in Nashville, duo members Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney shared their excitement for the trek, noting that they’re just as eager to watch Rascal Flatts perform as the fans coming to the shows.

“First and foremost we’re still just fans of music and country music,” Smyers said. “Rascal Flatts obviously, anybody who’s listened to our music would know that they’re such an influence on us. We know every single word to every one of their songs.”

In fact, Mooney even had a hand in a bit of Flatts’ recent success, helping to pen the group’s No. 1 hit, “I Like the Sound of That.”

“That was a cool full circle moment for us, but just getting out there obviously, playing our new music in front of fans, our fans and Rascal Flatts fans,” Smyers continued. “But just being a fan ourselves. And then when we get offstage, just getting a free ticket to the show.”

The singer reminisced about seeing the band perform when he was growing up, noting that he and Mooney are “stoked” to tour with one of their favorite acts.

“I remember every summer in Pittsburgh where I grew up, saving up money and going see those guys play every summer,” Smyers said. “Getting a lawn seat, and just hanging out watching it. But to be able to watch and learn from them every single night’s going to be awesome, because like I said we are super fans and we know all the words, and we’ll be rocking out at the soundboard or somewhere in seats.”

He added, “We’re going to get into some antics with those guys for sure.”

Rascal Flatts’ Back to Us Tour kicks off in Hartford, Connecticut in June with Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com