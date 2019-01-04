The Cutest Photos From Thomas Rhett’s Family Ski Trip

Thomas Rhett and his family just returned from a ski trip to Telluride, Colorado, with the singer, his wife, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, and judging by their social media posts, the group had plenty of fun in the mountains.

Ski trips have become a favorite pastime of the Akins family, and this one was no exception, with the group spending time with friends and ringing in the new year as they spent some well-earned downtime in the snowy scenery.

Milestones

Willa Gray is 3 years old and clearly a natural on the slopes, with her mom sharing a series of snaps of her daughter out on the mountain. Akins shared that the “Biggest accomplishment this trip is Willa Gray learning to ski,” writing that her daughter “did so good and she loves it!”

Willa Gray, pro skier

Rhett echoed his wife’s sentiments when he snapped a selfie with Akins and Willa Gray as the trio rode a lift up the mountain, joking that his daughter’s skiing skills will soon surpass his own.

“One day of skiing left!” he wrote. “A couple years from now Willa will be dusting all of us down the mountain.”

Priorities

Meanwhile, Akins joked that Ada James was focused on something else during her trip, cracking that her younger daughter “learned how much she loves to eat the snow.”

The mom of two also shared a snap of her girls enjoying the outdoors, both Willa Gray and Ada James bundled up in black coats and hats with two large pom poms on them, Ada James’ outfit adorably just a bit too big for her.

Snowmobiling

Rhett and Akins had a kid-free moment when they went snowmobiling with a group of friends, with Akins writing that they enjoyed the activity “in the preeettieessttt place ever with the best crew.”

Hot tub break

In between their time on the slopes, the family took a break to hit the hot tub, snapping this sweet shot during one relaxing moment.

Akins captioned the post with four simple snowflake emojis, which amply sums up the fact that the trees surrounding the group are covered in snow and both Rhett and Akins are wearing winter hats.

Happy New Year

The family celebrated New Year’s Eve in Telluride, ringing in 2019 outside by a roaring fire.

To commemorate the holiday, Akins posted a photo of herself and Rhett holding Willa Gray and Ada James, who were wearing matching outfits, writing that “the last night of 2018 was pretty dreamy.”

Photobomb

Rhett capped things off with a photo of himself and his wife on the slopes on their last day, though the two were joined by an expert photobomber riding a lift above them.

“Can’t believe it’s our last day in Telluride. I’m kind of obsessed with this place,” Rhett captioned the snap. “also, most epic photobomb ever!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @laur_akins