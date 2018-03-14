Exclusive: Craig Wayne Boyd Offers Advice For Current Contestants on ‘The Voice’

Craig Wayne Boyd earned millions of fans when he competed in – and won – Season 7 of The Voice in 2014. The show helped launch Boyd’s career, earning opening spots for artists like Rascal Flatts, Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser and more, and releasing his album Top Shelf last year.

As someone who found success, both on the TV show and in his career afterwards, he has wise words for those who are currently competing on this season of The Voice.

“Don’t stress about who sings better,” Boyd tells PopCulture.com. “Focus on yourself. Make yourself better. Concentrate on the only thing that’s in your control, and that’s doing your best. And if you do that, then you’ll bring your assets to the top.”

Perhaps more important than his music success, Boyd’s personal life changed as well. The Texas native found true love with his wife, model Taylor Borland, after initially meeting her a party on the West Coast.

“I had been through quite a few different relationships, marriages, and everything,” says Boyd. “And you find out through a lot of those what you do like and what you don’t like. For her and I, just talking to her for just a little while, you know what to look for at that point. For me that’s what it was. And, we just had an instant connection. Luckily enough, she liked me too.”

Boyd’s wife is the inspiration for a lot of his music, including his current single, “Stuck In My Head.”

“It was one of those songs that did exactly what it said,” Boyd explains. “It got stuck in my head, and I kept coming back to it. I thought, ‘This is catchy.’ And it’s just one of those kind of fun happy moments. The whole album is a little part of me meeting my wife and all of those experiences that we had. Literally the first time I had saw her, I turned to my buddy that was with me. There was a songwriter in town and he was missing one of his front teeth, and we were in Los Angeles at a modeling party. I turned to him and I said, ‘Hey I’m gonna marry her.’ He’s like ‘Yeah, right.’”

The couple, who are parents to daughter Dakota and son Graydon (Boyd also has a son, Jaxon, from a previous relationship), says he has changed plenty since his time on The Voice.

“I feel like I’ve found my place like family wise,” Boyd reveals. “Which has helped me a lot. I don’t think I take myself as seriously as I used to. Maybe I took myself a little too seriously before. Now, it’s just all about having fun.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/cwbyall