Craig Morgan Shares Graphic Photo of Knee Injury After 'Machete Gash'

Craig Morgan is currently in Alaska, where he apparently got on the wrong end of a machete. On Monday, the singer used Instagram to share two graphic photos of a knee injury he sustained, posting first a photo of his leg propped up, a gaping and bleeding wound in his knee and a pile of bloody gauze sitting nearby. The next photo was a close-up of Morgan's wound now stitched up, paper draped over his leg with a hole for his knee, blood seeping into the white paper.

"Got a little machete gash few stitches later and I’m good God I love Alaska," the 55-year-old captioned the pair of squirm-inducing snaps. Along with a number of well-wishes, Morgan's comments were also filled with people who were slightly uncomfortable, including one fan who wrote that they hate the sight of blood. Someone else asked if any others also had sudden knee pain while looking at the shot, and a third person joked that they were surprised Morgan didn't stitch the wound up himself.

Morgan has been staying active during quarantine and recently told PEOPLE that he was able to find time to finish a project he began after the death of his son Jerry. The 19-year-old died in 2016 and was buried on a hilltop cemetery on the grounds of Morgan's 600-acre farm, and a year and a half ago, Morgan began building a set of steps at the bottom of the hill that would eventually make their way up to the gravesite. His schedule picked up and he never finished them, until he suddenly found himself with nothing but time due to the coronavirus pandemic. "My wife had been begging me to finish it," he said. "I just refused to let anyone else finish it, because I felt like they were mine to finish. So to finish those steps now is a good thing."

Morgan also honored Jerry with a song on his album God, Family, Country, which was released last month and contains five new tracks as well as remastered versions of some of Morgan's best-known songs recorded for Broken Bow Records from 2002 to 2008. "There were days when I didn't want to write songs, but then there were days that felt really good and I was inspired and I could feel God's spirit telling me to get off my butt and be grateful," the singer admitted of writing for the album. "Rather than worrying about how much time I was missing out with my son, I started focusing on all the blessings I had with him. That's what we should all celebrate."