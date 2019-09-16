Craig Morgan Returns to Broken Bow Records to Release ‘The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost’

After Craig Morgan‘s emotional song, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” landed at the top of both the country and all-genre iTunes charts, the singer has returned to his former label home, Broken Bow Recods, to officially release the single to radio.

“I am truly humbled by the response to the song so far and to my friend Blake Shelton for what he has done to honor Jerry,” Morgan said in a statement. “It’s incredible to reunite with the team at Broken Bow to share this song with radio and my hope is, it will be a help to those who need it most.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was Shelton who started a massive social media campaign last week to get the song to the top of the charts, enlisting help from several of his celebrity friends, including Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb, Ellen DeGeneres, Luke Combs, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and more.

Ladies and gentleman one of the hardest things to ever achieve in music is having a #1 selling song of ALL music ALL genres. You can’t fake it. The song has to touch people. Congratulations @cmorganmusic. This ones for Jerry. pic.twitter.com/0oTeYplikj — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 12, 2019

“Ladies and gentleman one of the hardest things to ever achieve in music is having a #1 selling song of ALL music ALL genres,” Shelton said after “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” landed at the top of both charts. “You can’t fake it. The song has to touch people. Congratulations [Craig Morgan]. This ones for Jerry.”

Morgan spoke out on social media after the song went to the top of the charts, later adding a video to express his gratitude to his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Morgan (@cmorganmusic) on Sep 13, 2019 at 2:10pm PDT

“I want to say thank you,” Morgan said. “Thank you so much, from the bottom of my heart, for the support that everyone has shown, and continues to show my new song, ‘The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,’ about my son Jerry. It’s a song I didn’t really want to write, and I didn’t want to sing it and perform it, but I am, and I know now that God wanted this to happen.

“I have said that this is a God thing,” he continued. “God wrote this song through me, not me. My hope is that everyone is inspired, encouraged to seek God, especially when you question what’s going on with certain situations in your life, loss in particular, and just know that he’s there. He’s always going to be there.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Rick Diamond