Listen to Craig Morgan’s Powerful New Song Written About the Loss of His Son Jerry

Grab a tissue (or two) before listening to this powerful new song by Craig Morgan. “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” was written about the tragic loss of his 19-year-old son, Jerry, who passed away in 2016 in a drowning accident.

“As difficult as this song was to write and as difficult as it is to sing, it gives me strength in my faith in God,” Morgan said on social media of the song. “My hope is it does the same for others.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morgan debuted the song on Fox & Friends, opening up about how he and his family have been coping since Jerry passed away.

“It was very tough to write,” Morgan admitted. “It’s tough to perform. In fact, it wasn’t my choice to do this. It just happened, and I do it. I had a very dear friend tell me that you must sing this song. An Opry member told me that. And I hope that through this song, I can encourage other people to stick with their faith, and make it work.”

“It’s tough. It’s tough to talk about,” he continued. “We miss him, every day. That’s all we think about. When we wake up, before we go to bed, and all throughout the day. It’s something that’s never going to go away. But we have a lot of faith. And it’s through our faith that we’re able to keep moving, and hopefully encourage others to be strong, and to get through it.”

“The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost,” which says in part, “I cried and cried and cried until I passed out on the floor / Then I prayed and prayed and prayed ’til I thought I couldn’t pray anymore / The minute by minute, day by day my God, He gave me hope / I know my boy ain’t here but he ain’t gone,” speaks openly about Morgan’s faith – an intentional decision on his part.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t know people who don’t have that relationship with God, I don’t know how they get through something this traumatic,” Morgan said. “It’s my life. I’m a devout Catholic now. I don’t mean that I wasn’t devout before. I’m a recent convert to Catholicism, and it is absolutely everything that I depend on. When I wake up in the morning I rest on my faith, knowing that God is there for me.”

Jerry might be gone, but the 55-year-old still feels and senses his son, often and everywhere.

“He might not physically be here, but his presence is felt, and I can tell you, it’s felt through his friends,” Morgan maintained. “It’s felt through the scholarship we have established in his name. And he gives me little signs every now and then. His number was 13. Literally a little while ago, I got out of the truck and there was 13 cents laying on the ground at my door. That’s a Biblical thing, and I feel it. The whole family deals with this every day.”

Purchase or stream “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost” at CraigMorgan.com.