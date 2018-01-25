Craig Morgan to Star in New Reality TV Show, ‘Morgan Family Strong’

Craig Morgan and his family suffered an unimaginable loss in 2016, when Morgan’s son, Jerry Greer, died after falling off an inner tube while swimming in a Tennessee lake. Now, the singer-songwriter is sharing his family’s grief journey, and the powerful way they are choosing to honor the young man’s legacy, in a new reality TV show, Morgan Family Strong, airing on UP TV.

“Craig and his family are so genuine, real and authentic that we immediately fell in love with them and knew that their story was a perfect fit for UP and our viewers,” says Timothy Kuryak, SVP Unscripted Development and Production, UP. “They are such a fun and loving family, yet in the face of a terrible tragedy, they have turned to one another and grown stronger.”

Morgan and his family began Morgan Farms after Greer’s death, a store in Morgan’s hometown of Dickson, Tenn., which features organic honey and other beeswax items, made from Morgan’s own beehives, as well as artisan products made by Morgan’s family and some of Morgan’s friends, including items by Zac Brown, Eric Paslay, Billy Dean and others.

Morgan Family Strong will also show Morgan’s family life behind-the-scenes, including on a recent Alaskan vacation, his life on the road and performing (including taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry), and Morgan’s work on an upcoming album.

Jerry Greer passed away on July 10, after the inner tube he was riding flipped over. Greer did not resurface, and his body was recovered the following evening.

“We are blessed by the outpouring of prayers and condolences from across the world. Jerry may be gone from this earth, and we will miss him every day, but his spirit will live on in our hearts,” Morgan said in a statement after Greer’s body was found. “We will find peace knowing that God has a bigger plan, and that one day, we’ll be reunited with him again in Heaven.”

Morgan Family Strong will premiere on March 1 at 9:30 PM ET on UP TV.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CMorganMusic