Craig Morgan Announces New Album, ‘God, Family, Country’

Craig Morgan announced on Friday that his upcoming album, God, Family, Country will be released May 22, bringing fans five new songs along with remastered versions of some of Morgan’s best-known songs recorded for Broken Bow Records from 2002 to 2008.

“This album is based on everything that’s happened in my life and my career,” Morgan said in a statement. “I feel like I have some of the most quality songs I’ve ever recorded, and there is a new energy here. After all I’ve been through, I’m at one of the most inspired places I’ve ever been.”

God, Family, Country includes some of Morgan’s biggest hits including “That’s What I Love About Sunday” as well as the song he wrote for his late son, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.” The project also features a cover of Gavin DeGraw‘s “Soldier” and Morgan teamed with active duty Army Airborne Rangers Justin Wright and Andrew Yocovone for the summertime-friendly track “Sippin’ On The Simple Life.”

"This album is based on everything that's happened in my life and my career," Morgan wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Fans who pre-order the project today will immediately receive two songs, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost” and “Going Out Like This.” “Sippin’ On The Simple Life” will also be available before the album’s release on April 24.

See the full track listing for God, Family, Country below:

“The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost” (Craig Morgan)* – avail. March 27 “Soldier” (Gavin DeGraw)* “Going Out Like This” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Korey Hunt, Sam Banks)* – avail. March 27 “Whiskey” (Anthony Smith, Sarah Beth Terry)* “Sippin’ On The Simple Life” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Justin Wright, Andrew Yocovone)* – avail. April 24 “God, Family and Country” (Craig Morgan, Craig Morris, Lance McDaniel)** “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (Adam Dorsey, Mark Narmore)** “My Kind Of Woman” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Jason Sellers)** “Almost Home” (Craig Morgan, Kerry Kurt Phillips)** “Lotta Man (In That Little Boy)” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Tim Owens)**

*New music

**Remastered

