Country/Rock Singer Suzie MoJo Dies Unexpectedly After Scary Medical Episode

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) music producer Mikey Rukus recently announced the passing of Suzie Monk Johnson, also known as Suzie MoJo. Johnson, a talented singer and songwriter, was the voice behind the original theme song used by professional wrestler Toni Storm during her time in AEW.

On May 29, Rukus took to X/Twitter to express his condolences and pay tribute to the late musician. "I am saddened to learn that Susie Monk Johnson (aka Suzie Mojo), singer on Toni Storm's Theme 'Watch What's Next', has passed away. Humble & kind, she was a local musician from my area. She leaves behind a husband & 2 daughters. My heartfelt condolences," he wrote.

Johnson's contributions to the world of music extended beyond her work with AEW. She was the lead vocalist and songwriter for the country-rock crossover duo Dreamhouse FX and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI). Her unique voice and songwriting skills made her a beloved figure in the music community.

Although Storm has since changed her entrance music and gimmick, Johnson's legacy lives on through her work. The song "Watch What's Next" is currently being used by Storm's protege, Mariah May, who adopted the theme and ring gear at AEW Revolution to distract Storm's opponent, Deonna Purrazzo.

Johnson's music had a considerable impact on the wrestling world. Her powerful vocals and catchy melodies helped elevate the entrances of the wrestlers she worked with, creating memorable moments for fans around the world.

As news of her passing spread, fans and colleagues alike took to social media to express their grief over her death and share their memories of the talented artist. Many praised her kind and humble nature, noting that she was not only a gifted musician but also a wonderful human being.

"Man this is sad," wrote one user. "She did a great job for this theme. May she rest in peace and made my condolences goes to her family." Another commented, "Very heartbreaking to hear. I did relisten to "Watch What's Next" (the link you provided) to dedicate Suzie earlier tonight. What a voice, what a beautiful singer she was." A poster who claimed to be one of Johnson's cousins wrote, "She was good person inside and out! She always had a smile on her face! She will be missed forever!"