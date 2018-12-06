Country Stars Who Welcomed Babies in 2018

2018 is almost over, and the year has brought several bundles of joy for some of country’s biggest stars.

While some stars welcomed children for the first time this year, others continued to expand their families, with two singers even adding twins to their brood. Naturally, every one is equally adorable, and thankfully, their parents are fans of social media, posting plenty of sweet shots of their new additions.

Scroll through to see some of the cutest country babies born this year.

Hillary Scott

The Lady Antebellum member and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, welcomed twin girls Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn on Jan. 29. The singer occasionally shares snaps of her two new bundles of joy on Instagram, and it’s clear the girls are settling into life with Scott, Tyrrell and their big sister, 5-year-old Eisele, just fine.

Jessie James Decker

Decker gave birth to her third child, son Forrest, on March 31. Baby Forrest joins big sister Vivianne and brother Eric II, who Decker also shares with husband Eric Decker.

“We are so in love,” Decker wrote alongside her post announcing Forrest’s birth.

Chris Stapleton

Stapleton also joined the twin club when his wife, Morgane, gave birth to twins in April. Morgane shared on Instagram that her sons were born over a month early and stayed in the NICU at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville for a week.

In addition to the twins, Chris and Morgane are also parents to a son and daughter and Morgane is currently pregnant with the couple’s fifth child.

Jamie Lynn Spears

Spears became a mom of two when she and husband Jamie Watson welcomed daughter Ivey Joan in April, with the infant joining Spears’ 10-year-old daughter Maddie from a previous relationship.

Not even a year old, Ivey has already attended a Britney Spears concert, with Jamie Lynn taking her younger daughter to her sister’s show in October.

Brandon Lay

Brandon Lay and wife, Nicole, became parents for the first time when they welcomed son Ryder Knox in September. Speaking to PopCulture.com in August, Lay shared that becoming a dad had him feeling “kind of like walking on stage for the first time.”

“I’m terrified, but luckily her parents are going to be there for support, so will mine and honestly, I’m just going to…I guess I’m just going to wing it and do whatever I can and love him to death and figure it out as I go,” he said. “It’s going to be a process just like anything else, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Caitlyn Smith

Smith gave birth to son Lewis James on Nov. 10. This is Smith’s second child with husband Rollie Gaalswyk, with the pair already parents to 2-year-old brother Thomas Miles.

“We are so in love,” Smith wrote on Instagram announcing Lewis’ birth. “How wonderful life is now you’re in the world.”

LoCash’s Preston Brust

Brust and his wife, Kristen, welcomed their second child in August, with son Legend Wilde joining big sister Love Lily.

“… and just like that, our hearts have opened up in all new ways,” Brust wrote on Instagram. “Every map in life needs a Legend. We’re so blessed.”

Jana Kramer

Kramer gave birth to her second child, son Jace, on Nov. 29, documenting the occasion on a live episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer. This is the second child for Kramer and husband Mike Caussin, who are also parents to daughter Jolie, 2.

“Welcome to the world Jace Joseph Caussin. Our hearts are so full,” the singer shared on Instagram after Jace’s birth. “Thank you to all our friends and family and all of you who have supported Mike and I and our growing family.”

