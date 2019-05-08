Country Stars Welcoming Babies This Year

The year 2019 is shaping up to be expansive for several families in country music, with multiple stars set to welcome children with their significant others in the months to come.

Whether these artists are gearing up for first-time parenthood or another go around, it’s safe to say that they’re all over the moon to be welcoming their new bundles of joy.

While some stars have already welcomed babies in 2019 — Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Jake Owen have all added to their families — there are plenty more additions to come.

Read on to see who’s expecting this year.

Chris Stapleton

Stapleton is a pro at dad life, as he and wife Morgane are already parents to four children. The singer announced that the pair is expecting their fifth child just months after welcoming twin boys in April, sharing the news during a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November.

“I’ve got an announcement to make,” Stapleton told the crowd. “Some of you may know that we have four children. We just had twins about seven months ago. Now there’s four for us, but we’re gonna make it five!”

The couple has not publicly revealed the names of their children. In addition to the twins, they also have a son and a daughter.

Margo Price

Price and husband Jeremy Ivey are expecting their third child, a baby girl, in May. In 2010, the couple welcomed twin boys Ezra and Judah, but Ezra passed away as an infant due to a heart condition.

“I’m already a mother of an 8-year-old boy who is the center of my universe,” Price shared with PEOPLE. “I’m excited for him to have a sibling and so is he. I have always loved children and wanted to have a big family. My career takes up a lot of time and energy but nothing has been as rewarding to me as being a mother.”

Tyler Hubbard

Hubbard and wife Hayley are expecting their second child, a baby boy due in August. The couple is already parents to daughter Olivia, who was born in December 2017.

“Having one kid’s amazing and I know having two is going to be just as amazing, as well, even better, I guess,” Tyler told his record label, Big Machine Label Group. “But I think it’s one of those things you don’t really know how it’s gonna play out until it’s playing out.”

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” he added. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

Dylan Scott

Scott will become a father for the second time when his wife, Blair, gives birth to a baby girl in September. The couple also shares son Beckett, 1.

“The more pregnant she gets, the more I realize that this is happening,” Scott told PEOPLE. “You don’t realize how much you can love a human being until you have your own child. People tell you that and I didn’t even quite understand it. I have nieces and nephews and I love them to death, but when it’s yours, it’s totally different.”

Randy Houser

In June, Houser and wife Tatiana will welcome a baby boy, their first child together. The couple initially announced the news in January and revealed in February that they are expecting a boy. Houser is already dad to son West from a previous relationship.

“2019 just keeps getting better. Man it has been hard to keep this secret because we are SO EXCITED,” Houser captioned the initial announcement. We’re Pregnant!!! BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE! I feel so completely blessed to have this news to share. Can’t wait for the best year of our lives”

Brett Young

It's…….a………😍😍😍😍

Young and wife Taylor Mills are expecting their first child in the fall, announcing the happy news in early April. They’ll be welcoming a daughter, sharing the reveal in an Instagram video which found Young hitting a baseball that opened to reveal pink dust.

“We have always shared the same heart for wanting a family,” Young told PEOPLE. “I love knowing that we get to give this little one an amazing life, and I just can’t wait for the future ahead of us as a family. We are so blessed!”

Kane Brown

Brown will also become a new dad when his wife, Katelyn, gives birth to the couple’s first child. Brown announced the happy news in April with an Instagram post featuring a sonogram photo and shared on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards that he and Katelyn are expecting a daughter.

“I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time,” the singer joked to PEOPLE. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin