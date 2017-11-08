Country Stars Share Their Halloween Costumes

Halloween may be over, but thanks to Instagram, our favorite celebrities’ costumes are forever!

Plenty of stars go all out for Halloween, and country artists are no exception. From Dolly Parton‘s classic character inspiration to a slew of couples’ costumes at Jason Aldean’s epic costume party, there was no shortage of stars sharing their holiday ensembles on social media this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling for a few of country’s finest Halloween costumes.

Dolly Parton

The country star became a new kind of icon when she dressed as Veruca Salt from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, completed with Veruca’s red dress, a stuffed goose and a cart full of golden eggs. She also joined Harry Connick Jr. on his talk show, where the host was dressed as Willy Wonka and the pair sat in a Wonkaland-themed set.

‪I had a great time with @harryconnickjr on #harrytv for the special Halloween episode! You can watch it tomorrow at 2pm ET/PT on FOX! ‬ A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Carrie Underwood

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, got into the holiday spirit with a nature-themed costume, with the star dressing as a deer and Fisher donning head-to-toe camo and a net. The singer, who is a vegan, noted in her caption that she’s the only kind of deer she’d be okay with her husband catching.

The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” ?? @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Keith Urban

Urban and Nicole Kidman got their rock on this Halloween as they dressed as a Steampunk couple.

Happy Halloween everyone!! – KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Thomas Rhett

Rhett played the role of beekeeper while his daughters, 2-year-old Willa Gray and baby Ada James, were the most adorable bees in town in their coordinating costumes.

bee keeper & his little bees ?? (plus a clown?) Happy Halloween! ?????? A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Luke Bryan

The star and his wife, Caroline, did their best dinosaur impressions in a pair of hilarious costumes they documented in a video shared on Instagram. Caroline opted for a classic T-Rex ensemble, while Bryan went for a spookier version.

Happy Halloween. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Jason Aldean

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, went as Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose and an Egyptian woman, respectively, with Jason donning a wonderfully shiny wig to mimic the singer’s infamous bandanna look. Brittany wore a skintight black ensemble that accented her baby bump, as the couple’s first child together is due around the holidays.

Axl and his Pregnant Egyptian Lady? Makes sense to us??☠️??⚱️ A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Couples all around

The couple was joined by Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, who dressed as a priest and a nun, Hubbard’s bandmate Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, as a ’70s couple, singer Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, as Southwest Airlines flight attendants, Randy Houser and his wife, Tatiana, as skeletons, Dan + Shay singer Dan Smyers and his wife, Abby, as a pair of puppies, Tyler Farr and his wife, Hannah, as a cat and cat lady, respectively, and hairstylist Alison Ryan.

The happiest of Halloween’s ? A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @keithurban