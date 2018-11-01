Country Stars’ Best Halloween Costumes This Year

Halloween 2018 has officially passed, though we’ll always have the costumes to remember it by.

Thanks to Instagram, fans can also get the scoop on what some of their favorite country singers decided to dress up as for the holiday, with this year’s costume turnout as memorable as ever. From movie characters to full animal ensembles, our favorite stars certainly got into the spirit, making for plenty of memories as well as some excellent inspiration for next year.

Scroll on for some of the best costumes from country’s biggest stars.

Thomas Rhett

The Akins family dressed as the cast of Monsters, Inc., for their trick-or-treating trip, with Rhett dressed as Sully, daughters Willa Gray and Ada James as Boo and Mike Wazowski, respectively, and wife Lauren Akins as Mike’s girlfriend, Celia Mae.

“We literally took a million photos,” Rhett wrote on Instagram. “Getting Willa and Ada to smile at the same time was impossible but it was awesome! Monsters inc. for life.”

Luke Bryan

Bryan and wife Caroline got into the spirit in their couples’ costume, with Caroline dressing as a squirrel and Luke as a life-sized acorn.

“I make Halloween hell every year, and I’m sorry,” Caroline joked on her Instagram Story, where she also included a slow-motion video of herself tackling her husband.

Charles Kelley

Kelley and his family were inspired by Toy Story this Halloween, with the singer and wife Cassie Kelley joining son Ward as characters from the Disney franchise. Kelley and Cassie dressed as Woody and Jessie while Ward was a mini Buzz Lightyear.

“The rootinest tootinest cowboys in Nashville and our fearless leader Buzz!” the musician captioned a family snap.

Brett Eldredge

The crooner partnered with his pup Edgar for his Halloween costume, with Eldredge dressing as a Jurassic Park trainer and Edgar as a tiny dinosaur.

“Who wore it better?” Eldredge queried, referencing Jurassic World star Chris Pratt. “@edgarboogie or @prattprattpratt?”

Keith Urban

Urban and wife Nicole Kidman got into the Halloween spirit, with the singer dressed as a ninja and his wife as a cat complete with face paint and a furry hood.

“You won’t even know who swiped all the candy! (cause let’s admit it, these days it’s more a “treat or treat” situation),” Urban wrote, adding the hashtag #HappyHalloween.

Lauren Alaina

Alaina spiced up her life with a few friends and her fiancé, Alex Hopkins. Alaina dressed as Scary Spice while Hopkins donned a short black wig as Posh Spice, while the couple’s friends acted as the other members in the girl group.

“‘If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends,’” Alaina wrote. “My fiancé is my hero, and the Posh of my dreams. These girls Spice up my life. #LadiesInTheNineties #SpiceGirls Happy Halloween.”

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

Ballerini and husband Evans nodded to Evans’ Australian heritage with their kangaroo onesies, which were complete with baby joeys in their pockets.

“hoppy Halloween from my kangaboo & I,” Ballerini wrote.

RaeLynn

The singer dressed as a pregnant Kylie Jenner for her Halloween costume, posing on a set of steps in a track jacket covering a faux baby bump and completing her look with metallic ankle booties and a long black wig.

“Stormi, I know I don’t know you but I already love you,” RaeLynn wrote on Instagram in a nod to the reality star’s daughter.

Tae Dye

The Maddie & Tae member and boyfriend Josh Kerr dressed as Angela and Dwight from The Office, with Dye even holding a stuffed cat to complete her look with Angela’s cat, Bandit.

“Meet me in the warehouse,” she wrote.

Jason Aldean

The Aldean family went the Star Wars route, with Aldean dressing as Han Solo, wife Brittany donning a full Chewbacca costume and their 1-year-old son Memphis suiting up as the tiniest Yoda.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN!” Aldean captioned a family snap.

Shay Mooney

The Dan + Shay singer and wife Hannah also dressed as Star Wars characters, with Shay wielding a lightsaber as Hannah put on a brunette wig to become Princess Leia. Meanwhile, their son Asher was a mini Obi Wan Kenobi with a lightsaber of his very own.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @brittanyaldean