Country star James Blundell is having about "giving up the booze." Addressing his newfound sobriety, the singer offered fans some details on his major life update, saying, "I feel terrific, the best I've felt in years. I couldn't be happier, and I reckon giving up the booze was the best thing I've done in ages."

"I had my first beer when I was 14, but more recently I realized my drinking had become a real problem," Blundell went on to say, speaking to New Idea, then sharing what inspired him to get sober. "I was listening to a podcast where Australian actor Brendan Cowell was talking about finding sobriety. Suddenly it all made sense. That was an inspiration, so I made the decision to stop. Cold turkey. I have a bottle of expensive whisky sitting on the sideboard, and there's no temptation. Likewise, it doesn't phase me if people are drinking around me."

Blundell also shared that getting sober has made his relationship with his fiancé, Rebecca, must stronger. "There's none of those silly, boozy arguments, plus no hangovers," he said, with Rebecca confessing that she is "so proud" of him, and adding, "He looks terrific, he's found a great serenity and there's tremendous spring to his step. James might appear the rugged, rough diamond with the macho swagger, but at heart he's an absolute softie.

"What fans might not know is he's a great cook, like his late mum, Marjorie," Rebecca went on to reveal. "And the way he so seamlessly juggles a hectic musical career with the gruelling demands of running a sheep and cattle station, never ceases to amaze."