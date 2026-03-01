Country Singer’s Past Drug Arrest Leads to Entire Tour Being Canceled

Canadian authorities thwarted a revered country music artist’s attempt to head north of the border.

Charley Crockett, a Grammy-winning singer, failed to enter Canada twice towards the end of February, only to be stopped each time. The “Welcome to the Hard Times” and “Jamestown Ferry” singer had a slate of tour dates lined up in the northern nation, but they will no longer be happening.

Charley Crockett (Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Border patrol rejected Crockett’s entry due to “serious criminality” in his background — specifically his 2016 arrest for marijuana possession in West Virginia. The artist, who is a Grammy winner for his work on the Clifton Chenier celebration A Tribute to the King of Zydeco, showed off his rejection notice while breaking the cancellation news to his fans.

“Everybody’s got a past. Mine’s still haunting me,” Crockett wrote on Monday. “I tried to cross the Canadian border twice in 24 hours. After they denied me entry in Vancouver, I tried again in Kelowna and was rejected a 2nd time. I’ve been advised that it would jeopardize my freedom to try and enter again. I’m deeply sorry to announce the cancellation of my entire Canadian Tour.

“Full refunds will be issued at the point of purchase. I know this doesn’t begin to make up for y’all’s time and hard earned money. I apologize to everyone affected. I know I let y’all down. Canada’s such a beautiful country full of some of the best fans in the world, and I’ve had the time of my life playing shows for y’all. I ain’t one to quit and I aim to be back one of these days real soon. Yours truly, Charley.”