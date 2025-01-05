Country/rock artist Ritch Henderson has made some major life changes over the past year. The “Finally Comin’ Round” and “Hello Darlin’” singer experienced “heart complications” in December 2023 and saw the situation as a wake-up call. In a Dec. 23 post on X, Henderson discussed the incident and how it changed the way he lives his life.

“A year ago today I had a heart health scare and got all my gear stolen on the road while I was in the hospital, it made me look at what I needed from my music journey,” Henderson wrote. “My health was s— and I was stressed to the max. At 295 lbs I knew I had to make a drastic change if I wanted to stick around and pursue a stressful career in music. I basically took the year off, I lost some people and I gained some people. I changed my daily habits and stuck with it.”

Henderson then revealed his results after a year of life changes. Due to his new lifestyle, he’s now 70 pounds lighter.

“This morning I weighed in at 224 lbs meaning I have lost 71 lbs this year,” he wrote. “Whole Foods and consistency in exercise really are the best medicine. This year is going to be the best one yet. Thanks for hanging in with me.”

The “If It’s Only for Tonight” artist went on to tell a fan that “it was quite challenging at times” to make such drastic changes. However, after one month, “it became routine.”