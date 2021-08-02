Brett Young and Wife Taylor Welcome Baby No. 2

✖

Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, are officially parents of two, welcoming daughter Rowan Marie on July 21. The proud parents shared the happy news on Instagram over the weekend, posting a photo of Rowan wrapped in a blanket topped with a large pink bow.

"I thought my heart was maxed out," Young began his caption. "I usually don’t like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy." Baby Rowan joins big sister Presley, 21 months, and Young wrote that he "can't wait" to watch his daughters "become best friends." "FYI….. the women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive," he continued. "Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your

Taylor wrote that Rowan was the "best early birthday present" she could ask for. "We’ve been soaking in all of the loves and cuddles from both of our girls and living in a newborn baby bubble bliss," she continued. "Our hearts could burst. Being a family of 4 is such an incredible feeling. I cannot wait to continue to get to know our sweet girl. We’ve got one that has daddy’s coloring and one that has mama’s. Our sugar and spice. We are so blessed."

The mom of two also shared how she and Young decided on their new daughter's name, including a note from her grandmother in her caption. "Hi sweet: The Gaithers settled in Virginia in 1606," the message read. "They became close friends of Judge John Rowan. Terry’s grandfather named his son H. Rowan Gaither, using the Rowan in honor of the Judge XO Gram." Taylor added that Marie is her middle name as well as her mother's and her aunt's.

Young told PopCulture.com and other outlets in June that while he had thought he always wanted a son, he loves being a girl dad. "I think all men initially think they just want boys. Not to the extent that I was disappointed at all that when we found out it was a girl because it's your child so you're excited," he said, adding, "I have a half-sister, but growing up in my house, my sister had already moved out so it was like me and my dad, and so that's why I was excited to have a boy, wanted that relationship, but I can't imagine having a better relationship with my child than I do with my daughter."