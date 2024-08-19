Country singer Bryan Martin has canceled the remainder of his tour. The "We Ride" singer, 38, announced in an Aug. 5 social media post that all of his upcoming scheduled performances over the "next few months" have been canceled due to "personal reasons."

"I'm sad to announce that, due to personal reasons, I will not be touring for the next few months and so all dates are cancelled," Martin shared in a statement posted to Facebook and Instagram. "We will try our best to reschedule dates where it works for the venues and promoters. Thanks to everyone for their support while I work through things. I look forward to seeing everyone down the road.

Martin did not offer further explanation for the cancellation, but in a statement shortly after, The Machine Shop, the Ontario, Canada venue where the singer was set to perform on Aug. 13, said Martin "will be stepping away from touring for the time being for personal health reasons. He apologizes deeply for the inconvenience, and looks forward to seeing everyone on the road again soon." They confirmed that full ticket refunds have been issued.

Martin has not further addressed the news. The "Tour" section of his website now no longer lists any dates. It's unclear when Martin will return to the stage.

The sudden cancellation of his tour comes after Martin entered rehab earlier this year. In a February Facebook update, the singer told his fans, "I'm fine gonna be even better soon ... but I am in Utah in Rehab." At the time, Martin opened up about his battle with addiction, writing, "Alcohol and Addiction has always been a problem for me but I'm taking the extra time to get back on right track I hope yall know I love yall,' he wrote. I wanted to be the one to tell my fans first... so share the post whatever ya wanna do.. it may get taken down but I can promise you guys.. I'm standing strong as always and I'll be back in no time [sic]." In the past, the singer has also been candid about his battle with suicidal ideation.

Martin's decision to step away from touring was met with support from his fans. Commenting on the Instagram announcement, one fan wrote, "you are amazing and your fans know it. We will always be here to support you. Take care of yourself and just know that when you come back, you will be stronger than ever and we will continue to love you and your music." Another person commented, "sending love. We will all be here when you are ready to get back in the saddle."