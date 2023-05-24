Country Singer Morgan Wade Undergoing Double Mastectomy for BRCA Gene

Morgan Wade will undergo a double mastectomy after testing for the BCRA gene. She plans to have the procedure in November, the "Wilder Days" singer told Page Six. The news comes just days after she announced her second studio album, Psychopath.

"I had the BRCA gene, it's a breast cancer gene so I'm having a double mastectomy in November," the 28-year-old said at the Highways Festival in London on May 20. "I'm going really hard up until November so then November and December I have off to rest." Wade told Page Six she is "feeling fine," but is "just pissed" she will not be able to work out while recovering. The singer said she works out seven days a week.

Wade assured her fans she will be fine though. "My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I'll be fine," she said. She learned about the diagnosis in 2022 while she was performing in Europe.

Wade also shared the news on Instagram, where she fired back at a troll who criticized her decision. "Are you a doctor? Trust me. I don't want to do this," Wade replied. "But I don't want to spend every 6 months getting tested. My aunt had breast cancer at age 30. Every ACTUAL doctor I spoke to told me they would recommend me to have the procedure."

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes that make proteins to help repair damaged DNA, according to the National Cancer Institute. Everyone has these genes, but sometimes people can inherit harmful variants of them. This leads to increased risks of several cancers, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer. People who inherited these harmful variants can also develop cancer at a younger age, compared to those without the variants.

Wade was born in Floyd, Virginia, and released her first album Reckless in March 2021 on the Thirty Tigers label. The album's lead single, "Wilder Days," peaked at number 36 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart. Earlier this year, she picked up an Academy of Country Music Awards nomination for New Female Artist of the Year. Earlier this month, she announced Psychopath will be released on Aug. 25 via Sony Music Nashville.

"I'm excited, every song on there has its own sound and is completely different," Wade told Page Six of the 13 songs on Psychopath. "[The album] goes into where I'm at in life right now. Which is so busy. It's about growing up and being older, and starting to feel like, 'Is it time to settle down?' I think you'll see a lot of that on the record."