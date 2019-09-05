Country Singer Kylie Rae Harris’ Final Instagram Post Has Fans Paying Tribute

Country singer Kylie Rae Harris passed away at age 30 in a car crash in New Mexico on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and her fans are using her last Instagram post to pay tribute to her. Earlier this week, Harris had shared a selfie showing off her newly-styled hair, using her caption to praise her stylist, Betty.

“My hair person > Your hair person,” she wrote. “[Just kidding], I’m sure yours is great, but… [Betty] has changed my hair life! Thanks for transitioning my look into Fall and for giving Corbie the perfect ballerina bun before ballet! We love you!”

The second photo in Harris’ post was a snap of her daughter sitting in the stylist’s chair in a dance skirt and leotard, getting her hair done before she headed to dance class.

Friends and fans have since been mourning Harris in the comments, with several people also sending their thoughts to Harris’ daughter, Corbie.

“There simply are no words, the heaviest heart for the most beautiful lady,” one comment read. Another shared, “I am sorry for your loss and your daughters loss of her beautiful mother.”

“Heaven just couldn’t stand letting us borrow you any longer and I don’t blame them. I love you,” wrote a third person. A fourth commented, “Good bye my friend. See you again someday.”

“Beautiful beautiful girl inside and out. May you forever sing with the good lord. Prayers to your family and everyone you touched,” another shared.

“This is just so tragic. Thinking of her family and beautiful little girl,” someone wrote.

“You are going to be missed! Praying for Cobs and your family!” added another.

Harris was a Texas-based country singer who had released two albums and a self-titled EP in March of this year. Her publicist confirmed her death in a statement to Billboard.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” the statement says. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Prior to her death, Harris had traveled to Taos, New Mexico to play the Big Barn Dance Festival and was scheduled to take the stage on Thursday, Sept. 5.

