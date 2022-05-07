Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Reveals Sweet Proposal

✖

Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met.

Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed to her after five years of dating. The pair were in the midst of a trip to Key West, Florida, which also happens to be the city where they first met. Myatt made the moment extra special by proposing in the exact location that they initially laid eyes on each other, as Ashton wrote, "On the pier where we met, with a hand written declaration and our family secretly waiting on the beach. It's almost as if you and fate planned this all along. I love you so much @jtmyatt."

"He surprised me with this trip, my dream ring, my dream antique ring box, and my dream photographer, @ktcrabbphoto," Ashton continued. "I asked him how I was to repay him and he said, 'marry me.'" On his own Instagram account, Myatt shared the news by posting a close-up of Ashton's new bling. Alongside the glamorous photo, he wrote, "I was in love with her before she knew my first name… now she's taking my last name."

Days after they shared the news, Ashton posted a follow-up message on Instagram to her followers. In the snaps, she and Myatt pose for the camera as she shows off her new piece of jewelry. The singer thanked everyone who wished the couple well upon hearing the happy news, as she wrote, "We're so happy and y'all are so sweet! Thank you for all the kind messages over the past couple days."

Ashton and Myatt's relationship has been going strong for quite some time. Coincidentally enough, a month before Myatt popped the question, Ashton spoke to PEOPLE about how their relationship has been going. She had nothing but kind things to say about her significant other, whom she noted already has the approval of her family. Ashton said, "He's the most supportive, most open-minded person I know. I've been so in love with him our whole relationship. He understands that I sometimes have to wait for this next move in life until my career catches up. He doesn't ever push me to think differently. Plus, my grandma loves him."