‘Country Rising’ Benefit Announces Second Hurricane and Vegas Relief Show

Due to the massive demand for the Country Rising benefit concert scheduled for Nov. 12 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, organizers have added a second show on the same night at the city’s Ascend Amphitheater, the concert shared on its website.

Dubbed “Country Rising: Downtown Jam,” the show will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Storme Warren.

Performers include Jon Pardi, Eric Paslay, Chris Janson, Carly Pearce, Drake White, Lindsay Ell, Tucker Beathard, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots and Bailey Bryan. More artists will be announced at a later date.

The show first began as a concert to benefit hurricane victims but has grown to include victims of the Las Vegas attack at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Vegas victims and those affected by hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and additional Caribbean islands through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Country Rising Fund.

The original concert at Bridgestone, which is now sold out, will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Tickets for the second show go on sale Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10:00 a.m. CT on www.Ticketmaster.com.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com, CountryRising.org