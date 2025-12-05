Country Musician ‘Passed Away Unexpectedly’: RIP to Mark T. Jordan

Country musician Mark T. Jordan has died.

Big Shoes Band announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the keyboardist and vocalist “passed away unexpectedly” on Monday.

“The entire team at Qualified Records was honored to work closely with Mark on the band’s last two #1 USA charting albums, Fresh Tracks, and, the most recent, King Size,” wrote the “progressive” blues band. “He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as first rate musician, human, lyricist, producer, and songwriter by so many. Mark’s substantial legacy lives on through his wide variety of contributions to our musical culture.”

Per the Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar website, Jordan is a pianist, Hammond organist, singer/songwriter, and arranger. He is “a page in American pop culture, having toured and recorded with Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, Boz Scaggs, Edgar Winter, and Lyle Lovett.”

Big Shoes Band was originally formed as “tribute project” to recreate the early music of the 1970’s band Little Feat. They began to evolve and carve out a unique identity, and have released numerous albums. Big Shoes Band signed with Qualified Records in November 2022. Along with Jordan, the band consists of Rick Huckaby for vocals and acoustic guitar, Will McFarlane for vocals, slide, and electric guitar, Tom Szell for bass guitar and vocals, Kenne Cramer for electric and slide electric guitar and vocals, Andy Peake for drums and vocals, and Bryan Brock for percussion.

The band is scheduled to perform at Bourbon Street Blues and Boogie Bar in Nashville on Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., but as of now, it’s unknown if that will still be happening. The show is still up on the website, but it’s possible a decision just hasn’t been made yet. Additionally, Big Shoes Band’s Facebook reveals that they are working on a new album, but again, no information on its status has been shared. The latest post on social media was Jordan’s death announcement.

“In addition to his notable work with Big Shoes Band in Nashville, his credits that span over a highly successful 50+ year career include: Van Morris, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Skaggs, Dave Mason, Jackson Browne, Olivia Newton-John, Rita Coolidge, Taj Mahal, Lyle Lovett, Wynona Judd, Delbert McClinton, and dozens of other artists,” the band wrote on Facebook.