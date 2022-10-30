Country Music Stars Reveal Major Update on Their Design Network Show

Jennifer Wayne and Brad Rempel recently updated their fans about their newest creative project. On Oct. 25, Wayne made a post on her Instagram account with three photos of the country stars filming outdoors for their new show. She confirmed the program in the post's caption: "Gorgeous day in Nashville kicking off filming our new TV show, FLIP U with @thedesignnetwork! Cannot wait for y'all to see what we are cooking up. 🏡 🔨" Similarly, Rempel made his own Instagram post with his own photo from their day on the set. "Beautiful day on set with @jenniferwayne! Love working on this project with @thedesignnetwork." Wayne left an ecstatic comment, replying, "Here we gooooo!!!

The pictures followed The Design Network's (TDN) Aug. 18 announcement of its brand-new flipping series Flip U, featuring Wayne and Rempel. According to TDN's official blog, "Flip U which stands for Flip University, follows the Nashville stars as they team up to become your favorite professors and help flipping hopefuls ace the test and turn a profit in the Country Music Capitol." Wayne is the granddaughter of Hollywood film legend John Wayne and a musician performing as part of the country group Runaway June. Her co-host Rempel is the lead singer and songwriter of the group High Valley, bringing decades of construction experience to the table. At the same time, Wayne will unleash her passion for real estate.

"Everyone wants to know what it takes to buy a house for a certain price, spend the money and sweat equity fixing it up, and make 100 grand on selling day," said TDN CEO Jason Harris via the blog. "Our team is thrilled to be bringing flipping programming to TDN in 2023, led not only by talent with great real estate experience but deep roots in country music. Jennifer and Brad bring an electricity to our network that we can't wait for viewers to experience. "Brad and I would always run into each other at shows, and we'd always end up talking backstage about real estate!" said Wayne. "We've given each other a few tips throughout the years, and we can't wait to share them now with our viewers!"

"When Jen and I run into each other on the road or in the studio, we always trade house-flipping stories," remarked Rempel. "We are so excited to share what we've learned over the years and pass it on to all the students of Flip University. "Flip U gives viewers an up-close and personal look at the dos and don'ts when it comes to a house flip," according to the blog post. "Coaching local flipping teams in Nashville and guiding them to a big payday, Flip U is a celebration of DIY, country music, and the hottest real estate market in Tennessee." Spring 2023 will see the entire six-part series from The Design Network available on all top streaming platforms, including Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Amazon's FreeVee, Pluto, Sling, and more.