All the Country Music Nominees at the 2020 American Music Awards
The nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards were announced on Monday, and a number of country stars are in the running.
Artists including Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are up for the genre-specific awards, while Dan + Shay earned a nomination in the all-genre Collaboration of the Year Category for "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber. The fan-voted show will be held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater next month, and you can learn more about voting at https://www.theamas.com/vote/.
The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
Favorite Album - Country
Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”
Favorite Song - Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”