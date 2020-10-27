All the Country Music Nominees at the 2020 American Music Awards

By Hannah Barnes

The nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards were announced on Monday, and a number of country stars are in the running.

Artists including Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are up for the genre-specific awards, while Dan + Shay earned a nomination in the all-genre Collaboration of the Year Category for "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber. The fan-voted show will be held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater next month, and you can learn more about voting at https://www.theamas.com/vote/.

The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite Male Artist - Country

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist - Country

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favorite Album - Country

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”
Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

Favorite Song - Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

