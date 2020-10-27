All the Country Music Nominees at the 2020 American Music Awards

The nominations for the 2020 American Music Awards were announced on Monday, and a number of country stars are in the running.

Artists including Maren Morris, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are up for the genre-specific awards, while Dan + Shay earned a nomination in the all-genre Collaboration of the Year Category for "10,000 Hours," their collaboration with Justin Bieber. The fan-voted show will be held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater next month, and you can learn more about voting at https://www.theamas.com/vote/.

The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.