Country Music Legend’s Flight Experiences ‘Mechanical Failure Warning’ During Takeoff

Dwight Yoakam was forced to delay a performance on Thursday after a potentially “catastrophic” incident occurred on his flight during takeoff.

The 69-year-old country music icon took to Instagram on Monday to explain his late arrival while detailing the terrifying “emergency takeoff abort” he experienced just days before.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Musician Dwight Yoakam performs onstage during the Wild Honey tribute to Warren Zevon benefiting the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization and the Ed Asner Family Center at The Granada Theatre on September 27, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“I want to personally apologize to the fans who bought tickets and attended our show in Lubbock TX this past Thursday evening the 12th of February,” the the “Guitars & Cadillacs” singer began, adding that it had only been brought to his attention that day that “unfortunately the circumstances surrounding my delayed arrival to perform the concert that night were not conveyed clearly by an in person announcement from the stage but rather by a vague anonymous PA announcement about a flight delay.”

Yoakam explained, “What actually happened Thursday afternoon was that we had an emergency takeoff abort as the aircraft was about to lift off from the runway due to a mechanical failure warning in the cockpit.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dwight Yoakam performs onstage at 2025 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Fortunately, the pilots handled the aborted takeoff “with exceptional professional skill,” the musician continued, “and they were able to avoid anything more dangerous or catastrophic occurring.”

“After taxiing back to the hangar and concluding that the issue with that aircraft could not be corrected we were luckily able to be moved to a different plane and continue our flight to do the show in Lubbock approximately an hour and thirty minutes after my scheduled 9:00 pm stage time,” Yoakam added, concluding with an offering of his “sincere apologies” to the fans who were not told about the reason for the show’s delay “more clearly and respectfully.”

The Grammy Award-winning musician signed his name as he wrapped up his message, “I am very sorry for any frustration and disappointment the delay caused.”