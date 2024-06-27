Country Music Legend Ray St. Germain Has Died

Ray St. Germain, the singer-songwriter and Métis country music legend nicknamed "Winnipeg's Elvis," has died. Germain passed away at Deer Lodge Centre on Tuesday, June 25 after living with Parkinson's disease for several years, his wife, Glory St. Germain, confirmed in a Facebook tribute. Germain was 83.

"I was blessed to have 50 years with my amazing husband Ray St. Germain. Together, we spent our lives filled with music, love, and laughter with our five children," Glory wrote. "Our hearts are filled with gratitude for all our relatives, family, and friends who have been a part of our journey. Your support and love have been a source of strength for us... We are deeply grateful to all the musicians who have shared the stage with Ray, contributing to his unforgettable performances and his television series. Your collaboration has not only brought joy to our lives but has also been instrumental in recognizing his numerous awards throughout his illustrious career."

(Photo: WINNIPEG, MB – APRIL 24: Canadian musician Ray St. Germain performs 'O Canada' prior to NHL action between the Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs on WASAC Night at the Bell MTS Place on April 24, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images) - Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Born in Winnipeg on July 29, 1940, Germain began his music career when he joined the country band the Rhythm Ranch Boys when he was 14, according to The Winnipeg Free Press. After initially laying the accordion and singing, he later took up the guitar, taking inspiration from Elvis. Throughout his decades-long career, Germain would go on to perform alongside Johnny Cash, Kenny Rogers, and more and released numerous albums and singles, including "She's a Square," which first drew comparison to Elvis when Germain imitated his famous growl.

Outside of his music career, Germain was also a beloved television host. He hosted CBC's Music Hop Hootenanny from 1964 to 1966, later appearing as a guest host on programs like Show of the Week and In Person. He hosted the two-hour radio show Métis Hour x2 for two decades until his retirement in 2022. He also notably hosted the nationally syndicated music program Big Sky Country.

He last performed three weeks ago, according to the CBC, when he sang a cover of Elvis' "It's Now or Never" during an honorary street renaming ceremony. The street his childhood home is on, St. Michael Road, was given the honorary title of Big Sky Country in tribute to Germain and his nationally syndicated TV show.

Germain received numerous accolades throughout his career. He was inducted into the Aboriginal Order of Canada in 1985, Order of the Sash – Saskatoon and Prince Albert in 1986, and Manitoba Aboriginal Music Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2013, he was inducted into the Order of Manitoba, the province's highest honor, and in 2018, Germain was presented with an honorary diploma by Red River College. He is survived by his wife Glory and their five children – Chrystal, Catherine, Ray Jr., David, and Sherry. A funeral will take place on Saturday, July 6.