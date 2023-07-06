Country Music Legend Kicks off 'CMT Summer Sessions' on Friday

CMT Summer Sessions starts up this Friday, and the network landed a country music legend to kicks things off. Multi-wining Grammy artist Tanya Tucker is the first performer for the inaugural season of the new summertime concert series. All the country fun begins Friday, July 7th at 8 pm CT on CMT.

Tucker will be performing some of her biggest hits, as well as all-new music, at a lakeside location in Franklin, TN. Among the tunes that fans can look forward to are a live rendition of "When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)," a song off her highly-anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound. Other songs Tucker will be belting out include "Bring My Flowers Now" and "Ready As I'll Never Be."

Recently, Tucker took over the CMT & Paramount Times Square Billboard for a trio of historic milestones: the first artist to set a two-hour NYC takeover for the broadcast of her entire Grand Ole Opry appearance, where she arrived with a performance on horseback. The country music icon also exclusively premiered her new music video for "When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Does The Cowboy Go?)" on CMT, with it broadcasting across the TV network, CMT Music, PlutoTV's CMT Equal Play channel, and the Times Square Billboard.

Following Tucker's episode, CMT Summer Sessions will continue every Friday night through August. CMT's fun and fresh warm-weather series delivers the perfect summertime soundtrack, featuring a star-packed lineup of country hitmakers including: Chris Janson on July 14 and Breland on July 21. Brelend will then return on July 28 to host a "Summer Jams"-themed episode. On Aug. 4 singer Jordan Davis performs, followed by Lee Brice on Aug. 11.

Brice will also host a 90s Country episode on Aug. 18, with Ashley McBryde closing out the seaosn on Aug. 25. All episodes are available to stream next day on CMT.com and the Paramount Network App.