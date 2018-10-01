Country Music Industry to Observe Minute of Silence on Anniversary of Route 91 Festival Shooting

The country music industry will observe a minute of silence on Monday, Oct. 1 to mark the one-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, which killed 58 people and injured more than 500.

At 10:05 a.m. PT/1:05 p.m. ET, radio stations around the country and all those in the state of Nevada, along with record labels, publishers, booking agencies and other organizations, will observe a moment of silence for 58 seconds, one for each person who was killed during the shooting.

“All radio in the state of Nevada, country radio nationwide, record labels, publishers, agencies, organizations and more will stop for a moment, a minute or 58 seconds to remember those lost and all who were affected,” Aircheck shared. “Everyone connected to country music is encouraged to spread the word and participate.”

Organizations confirmed to be taking part include the Academy of Country Music, All Access, ASCAP, Association of Independent Music Publishers, Beasley Broadcast Group, Big Machine Label Group, Billboard, Black River Entertainment, BMI, Bob Doyle Associates, BBR Music Group, Creative Artists Agency, Country Music Assn., CMT, Country Aircheck, Cumulus Country, Curb World Entertainment, Entercom, The Green Room, iHeart Country, Leadership Music, Major Bob Music, Maverick MusiCares, Music Row Publications, Nevada Assn. of Broadcasters, Nashville Songwriters Assn. International, Pearl Records, Ramp, Reviver Entertainment Group, Show Dog Nashville, SiriusXM, Sony Music Nashville, Summit Media, The Recording Academy/Nashville, Townsquare Media, Triple Tigers Records, Universal Music Group Nashville, Universal Music Publishing/Nashville, Warner/Chappell, Warner Music Nashville and WME Entertainment.

The shooting took place during Jason Aldean‘s performance at the festival, and the singer recently returned to the city for his first full performance since the tragedy. Ahead of his set at the iHeartRadio Festival on Sept. 21, Aldean took part in a tribute to the city’s first responders with radio DJ Bobby Bones.

“On behalf of myself, my family and my family in the country music community, I want to say thank you to the city of Las Vegas for your courage, strength and kindness,” Aldean said. “Tonight, we are all proud to be Vegas Strong.”

“To be back in Vegas this close to it is, at times, a little weird, but in another sense it’s nice to be back,” he added to reporters, via Rolling Stone. “It’s really our first performance we’ve had since then, so tonight is going to be another step in getting through all that stuff, and coming back here is going to be a big part of it.”

On Monday, the 41-year-old used Twitter to mark the anniversary of the attack, sharing a photo featuring the Route 91 Harvest Festival name and logo.

“Thinkin about our Route 91 family today,” Aldean wrote. “#vegasstrong.”

#vegasstrong 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SbMjoLeBss — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 1, 2018

