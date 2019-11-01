All the Best Country Music Halloween Costumes This Year

Halloween 2019 has come and gone, but we’ll always have the costumes to remember it by, thanks to Instagram.

This year, some of country music’s biggest stars went all out with their ensembles, with some dressing as trending characters from television, their fellow musicians and even a few wild animals (hi, Luke Bryan). Some dressed up alone, some had their kiddos on hand and all were definitely feeling the spirit of the season.

Scroll through to see a few of our favorites this Halloween.

Luke and Caroine Bryan

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline both dressed as ostriches in full plush suits, though Caroline pointed out on Instagram that her husband cheated in their ostrich race.

Jason and Brittany Aldean

The singer and his family got their Halloween inspiration from Game of Thrones, which included a pair of excellent wigs. Jason dressed as Jon Snow while Brittany was Daenerys Targaryen and son Memphis and daughter Navy were a pair of tiny dragons.

“Happy Halloween from the Aldeans of Winterfell,” Jason shared on Instagram.

Lauren Alaina and Hardy

The two singers also went the Game of Thrones route, dressing as Daenerys and Jon Snow.

“Daenerys no way I could have had a better King of the North,” Alaina punned in her caption. “[Hardy] Thanks for dressing up with me! Happy Halloween everyone.”

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Rhett, Akins and their two daughters went “Under the Sea” with their costumes, dressing as characters from The Little Mermaid. Rhett was Prince Eric, Akins, who is pregnant with baby girl number three, was all in purple as Ursula, 4-year-old Willa Gray wore a red wig as Ariel and 2-year-old Ada James got her very own Flounder costume.

Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini’s fans know how much she loves wine, and the “Miss Me More” singer expressed that love in a new way this Halloween when she dressed as a bunch of grapes while in Napa Valley.

“happy Halloween from Napa, where I have never felt more myself,” she wrote.

Charles and Cassie Kelley

The Lady Antebellum singer and his wife teamed up with son Ward to dress as Marvel characters — Charles was Green Lantern, Cassie was Wonder Woman and Ward got his very own Spider-Man costume.

“I don’t know if Ward is gonna let us change our outfits for at least a week,” Cassie joked on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Ahead of her last show on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, Underwood dressed as a Care Bear, husband Mike Fisher went as “Buck Daniels,” 4-year-old son Isaiah got into character the Grinch and 9-month-old son Jacob was his furry sidekick, Max.

“Hope everyone had a good [Halloween]! Lots of love from Cheer Bear, The Grinch, Max and Buck Daniels…” she wrote.

Chris Young

Young dressed as a member of the Average Joe’s dodgeball team from the movie Dodgeball, joking on Instagram, “If you can dodge a wrench… you can dodge a ball… Happy Halloween.”

Lindsay Ell

Ell took inspiration from another musician for her Halloween costume, dressing as Gwen Stefani from The Voice coach’s No Doubt days in red plaid pants and a white tank top that read, “Gwen.”

Cassadee Pope and Sam Palladio

Pope and boyfriend Sam Palladio went for a very original couples’ costume, with Palladio dressing as Jim Carrey’s character in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Pope as Snowflake, the Miami Dolphins’ mascot.

“Everyone thought I was baby shark… but the real Jim Carrey fans know what’s up,” The Voice winner joked.

Jon Pardi

Pardi had a show to play on Halloween night, and he used it as an opportunity to embody another iconic musician, dressing as Elvis Presley in a white bell-bottom suit covered in rhinestones. He completed the look with a red scarf and sunglasses, just like the King.

