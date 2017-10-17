Country Benefit Concert Planned for Hurricane Victims Expands Outreach to Vegas Shooting Victims

Country music stars are coming together to put on a benefit concert in support of the victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

The concert was originally announced on September 29 with the beneficiaries of the concert being the victims of deadly hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria. However, the Nashville Country Rising benefit has also expanded its support to those impacted by the massacre in Las Vegas, in which 58 people were killed and over 500 were injured.

The preliminary lineup for the concert includes a number of country music’s biggest stars. Singers such as Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood are all expected to perform.

One country legend that isn’t able to perform at the event is Garth Brooks. Due to a scheduling conflict, he will not be a part of the show. Instead, Brooks will be donating all the proceeds from his two concerts in Spokane, Washington on Nov. 12 to the Country Rising Fund, CMT reports.

The proceeds from the event will support victims through the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Country Rising Fund.

The Las Vegas shooting took place earlier this month while Jason Aldean was performing in front of 22,000 concertgoers during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Since that time, a handful of country music stars that were at the festival have spoken out about the horrific event. Learn more here.

Tickets for the Country Rising benefit will go on sale on Oct. 20 through Ticketmaster.