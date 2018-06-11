Cole Swindell Reflects on Biggest Year of His Career

Cole Swindell has been having a big year, and it isn’t over yet. The Georgia native, who headlined his own Reason to Drink Tour, will release his third studio album, All of It, on Aug. 17, more than two years after his sophomore You Should Be Here record came out.

“I get anxious when you get the album ready,” Swindell tells PopCulture.com. “You want everybody to hear it, and now, being able to have the release date, the title; we’re releasing new songs every couple of weeks, just up until the album release. It’s an exciting time. Any time you’re putting out new music, it’s hard to not be fired up about it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

All of It includes Swindell’s current single “Break Up in the End,” a poignant ballad about love and loss.

“That song, the first time I heard it, it just crushed me,” Swindell admits. “I knew that anybody who’d ever lived through that or been through that, I think it does the same to them. Even though I didn’t write the song, it felt like something I wish I would have written, something I can relate to. If I can relate to it, I’ve learned it’s something country fans can relate to, because I’m just like them.

“I wanted to set a tone that said, ‘Look, this is my third album,” continues Swindell. “These are the kind of songs that I’m gonna have for the rest of my career, but I’m also going to have the fun stuff too. ‘Break Up in the End,’ it’s amazing that I got to record a song like that. Those are the kind of songs that I originally fell in love with country music.”

Swindell has opened for artists like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley, never imagining he would get such a high caliber of opening acts for his own cross-country trek.

“I’ve been on some great tours, and wouldn’t have a headlining tour without all those acts who were nice enough and believed in me enough to take me out,” Swindell notes. “But having Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson on the bill – I couldn’t have dreamed up a better first tour. It’s hard to get acts out there because there’s so many big artists with tours. It was amazing. It’s an accomplishment. We’ve opened for people who are huge stars. I want to be where they are someday, and I think that was the first step for us getting there.”

The 34-year-old is playing fairs and festivals over the summer, but hints that he has a new tour in the works, although he refuses to release any details.

“We’ll be announcing that soon,” Swindell promises. “I’m even more excited about that, to tell you who I’m going on tour with. We’ll let you know soon, and we’ll do a new interview.”

Buy or stream “Break Up in the End” at ColeSwindell.com.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Cole Swindell