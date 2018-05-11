Cole Swindell Reveals Personal Connection to ‘The Ones Who Got Me Here’

Cole Swindell is opening up about his new song, “The Ones Who Got Me Here.” The tune, written by Swindell along with hit tunesmiths Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, was inspired by reflecting on Swindell’s road to Music City.

“I remember the night I wrote this song I was in Virginia Beach,” Swindell tells Sounds Like Nashville. “We were just talking about growing up and how far we’ve all come. Not just me, but them as well. I started talking about the people who raised me, the people who got me through high school, college and the ones who moved me to Nashville. The people that didn’t believe in me were just as important as those who did because that motivated me.

“I think we can all relate to a song like this, because no matter where you are in life someone helped you get there,” he continues. “Somebody pushed you whether they were behind you, supporting you or doubting you. I’ve always wanted to write a song like this, a song for everybody that has loved me way before I had ‘Chillin’ It’ out or heard my name first when ‘Chillin’ It’ did come out. Those folks have all been behind me for years and I’ve always wanted to put out a song they could call theirs and this is going to be it.”

The Georgia native likes “The Ones That Got Me Here” so much that it rivals, at least for him, his biggest hit so far.

“It’s my favorite thing I’ve written since ‘You Should Be Here,’” Swindell says. “No doubt. It’s not just, to me, about one person. It’s about everybody. I think we’re all going to be able to relate to it no matter what your profession is. If we’re here in this room, we’re doing pretty good for ourselves to be doing what we love. I think a lot of people are going to relate to that.”

The message of a song is the most important thing to Swindell, regardless if he wrote the tune or not. For that reason, Swindell chose to release “Break Up in the End” as the debut single from his upcoming new record, even though he didn’t write it.

“I think the way it made me feel, the way it hit me personally – I think that’s the reason,” Swindell explains. “Songs like this are initially the reason why I fell in love with country music. So that was it for me. And, just wishing I would have written it. I mean, the first time I heard it, I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I knew I had to record that.”

Swindell will perform at several fairs and festivals over the summer. Dates can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/coleswindell