Cole Swindell to Perform at NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

On Saturday, May 19, Cole Swindell will perform a pre-race concert at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, prior to the NASCAR All-Star race held that night. For Swindell, it’s a chance for him to be a part of one of his favorite sports.

“When I grew up, my brothers were big Dale Earnhardt fans,” Swindell told PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I never grew up going to races but I watched on Sundays with them. I’ve watched it here and there for several years now. A buddy of mine, Ryan Blaney, he’s a pretty close of mine. Chase Elliott’s a Georgia boy. Ryan Newman, he used to drive the 12 car back when I was in college. 12 was my number so I always pulled for him. I’ve always enjoyed it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With so many personal connections to the sport, the Georgia native tries to take part in as many races as possible.

“I took the bus to Talladega last year, me and some buddies, and it was like the Eric Church song [‘Talladega’]. I was like, ‘This is the coolest thing of the year,’” added Swindell. “Just getting to go hang and watch a race live. Having watched it on TV all those years, it’s way cooler when you get to go to them, so I’m excited. At least I’m going to one race this year; we always to plan some trips where there’s any kind of sporting events.”

The 34-year-old just shared “The Ones Who Got Me Here” from his upcoming new album, which he says is one of his favorite songs he’s ever written.

“It’s my favorite thing I’ve written since ‘You Should Be Here,’” Swindell told Sounds Like Nashville. “No doubt. It’s not just, to me, about one person. It’s about everybody. I think we’re all going to be able to relate to it no matter what your profession is. If we’re here in this room, we’re doing pretty good for ourselves to be doing what we love. I think a lot of people are going to relate to that.”

Written by Swindell along with Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure, “The Ones Who Got Me Here” remind Swindell of everything he loves about country music.

“I think the way it made me feel, the way it hit me personally – I think that’s the reason,” Swindell said of his love of the song “Songs like this are initially the reason why I fell in love with country music. So that was it for me. And, just wishing I would have written it. I mean, the first time I heard it, I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And I knew I had to record that.”

Download “The Ones Who Got Me Here” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/coleswindell