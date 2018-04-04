Cole Swindell Vows to Always Take a Moment to Connect With His Fans

Cole Swindell is quickly becoming one of the most famous faces in country music, but he doesn’t consider himself much of a celebrity. Instead, the 34-year-old is just grateful that his music has gotten him to a point where fans know who he is.

“I’m thankful to be where I am. These days everybody wants a picture to post on their Instagram, it’s not like they really wanna talk to you or anything,” Swindell shared with a laugh to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “So it’s a little different, but I just enjoy it. Everyone says, ‘Don’t you get tired of doing it?’ And I’m like, ‘Man, one day they’re not gonna want a picture and that’s gonna be way worse than having to take them.’ But there are times where people are disrespectful, they’re drunk, and you can’t get to them and they start acting like you’re the worst person. You can’t please everybody.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Swindell acknowledges it isn’t difficult to give fans a moment of his time, even if he’s exhausted.

“I came up as a country music fan,” explained Swindell. “I always said, ‘If I ever got a chance to do that stuff, I’ll always do it.’ I think if you can make somebody’s day with a simple tweet back or taking a picture or sending a video to somebody that’s sick – if you don’t do that, I don’t know if you belong in this situation. I’ll always try to help out however I can.”

The “Break Up in the End” singer is currently headlining his Reason to Drink Tour, where he is joined by new Grand Ole Opry member Chris Janson, and reigning New Female Vocalist of the Year, Lauren Alaina.

“I just thought it was very fortunate for us to be together out there,” said Swindell. “I need people to help me in these bigger arenas, to sell tickets, and make sure they get their money’s worth, and I just want it to be the best all around experience from the very start of it to the end. And I think with those two I couldn’t have hand picked it any better. We were happy to get Chris then also getting Lauren before she goes out on the Aldean tour, I think that was a huge, huge win for me.”

A list of all of the upcoming shows on Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ColeSwindell