Cole Swindell Announces New Single, ‘Break Up In the End’

Cole Swindell is releasing the first single, “Break Up In the End,” from his still-untitled third album. The song, written by Jon Nite, Chase McGill and Jessie Jo Dillon, says, “Even if I knew you’d be the one that got away / I’d still go back and get you / Even if I knew you’d be my best and worst mistake / Oh I’d still make it with you / Over and over, again and again / Even though we break up in the end.” The song is one of likely a few on the new record that Swindell didn’t write, but he knew instantly that it was a hit.

“Knowing that everyone is about to hear this song is something I have been waiting on since the day I first heard it,” Swindell said in a statement. “I am honored that my songwriting friends trust me with such an amazing message. I’m excited and confident in the strength of ‘Break Up In The End’ and it being the first song from my upcoming third album. This is the perfect set up of what’s to come.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Georgia native, who wrote seven of the 12 songs on his sophomore You Should Be Here project, insists great songs will always win in the end, even if he didn’t write them.

“I always promised myself that if I was lucky enough to get a record deal, I was always going to record the best songs. Even if I didn’t write them,” he explains. “Because I remember what it was like as a fan when you’d buy an album and only have a couple songs you liked. So I want every song to be a possible hit.

“You have to remember that you make music for the people that love your music,” he adds, “not for the people in the business.”

Swindell will have plenty of chances to perform “Break Up In the End” over the next several weeks, as he continues his headlining Reason to Drink Tour, with Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina serving as his opening acts. Dates are available on Swindell’s website.

“Break Up In the End” will be available on Feb. 26.

Photo Credit: Schmidt Relations