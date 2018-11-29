CMT Next Women of Country Tour Announces Dates and Cities

The dates and cities have been announced for the 2019 CMT Next Women of Country Tour! The tour, which features Cassadee Pope as the headliner, with Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis serving as the opening acts, will kick off on April 11 in Tampa, Florida.

“I cannot wait to headline the tour,” Pope told PopCulture.com. “I haven’t headlined a tour in a very long time. A lot’s happened since that last headlining tour and I’m excited to put the show together, to play some new songs that haven’t been released yet, and to go on the road with Clare and Hannah.”

The CMT Next Women of Country Tour, which was headlined in 2018 by Sara Evans, highlights talented female artists – a cause Pope proudly stands behind.

“We’re talking about it, we’re doing a lot, we’re being proactive, we’re doing events like this. We’re going on tour with each other, but it’s not moving the needle as much as it should,” Pope shared with PopCulture.com at the CMT Next Women of Country event. “I think the conversation’s really loud, but, unfortunately, it’s not coming to fruition, it’s not changing a lot of things.

“I think the main issue is it’s like we all almost have to keep our heads down and just keep going forward, and maybe focus more on just doing our thing,” she added, “and not focusing too much on, ‘Why aren’t we getting these opportunities?’ We have to create our own.”

Pope is eager to bring her eclectic style of music to country music fans, while highlighting the talents of Dunn and Ellis as well.

“I think that’s what’s gonna be cool about this tour is, the three of us have something different going on,” Pope explained. “I’m not just country, just pop, just rock. I’m all of it. That’s something that people are gonna hear a lot in my new music. I am gonna be playing a lot more new stuff on the tour, so it’ll be a good preview into the record that’s coming, and there’s definitely gonna be some cool covers, and cross genre stuff. So, it’ll be fun.”

The 2019 CMT Next Women of Country class has several rising stars on the list, including Rachel Wammack, Tenille Townes, Stephanie Quayle and more.

Pre-sale for all dates will vary by location and venue. Keep track of all the dates at her official website.

CMT Next Women of Country Tour Dates:

April 11 | Tampa, Florida | Orpheum

April 12 | Orlando, Florida | The Plaza Live

April 18 | Atlanta, Georgia | Terminal West

April 19 | Charlotte, North Carolina | The Underground

April 20 | Lexington, Kentucky | Manchester Music Hall

April 25 | Boston, Massachusetts | Paradise Lounge

April 26 | New York City, New York | Gramercy Theatre

April 27 | Washington, D.C. | U Street Music Hall

May 2 | Evansville, Indiana | K.C.’s Marina Point

May 3 | Des Moines, Iowa | Wooly’s

May 4 | Columbia, Missouri | Blue Note

Photo Credit: Getty images/Suzi Pratt