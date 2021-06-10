CMT Music Awards: Luke Bryan Brings the Fireworks During Rooftop Performance

Luke Bryan hit the stage during the 2021 CMT Music Awards to perform his nominated single "Down to One," lighting up Nashville's Assembly Food Hall rooftop, (located across the street from the awards show's main venue, Bridgestone Arena). While his trademark style is enough to light up any stage, he lit up the night — literally. Towards the end of the song, fireworks went off over Nashville in what was a stunning sight.

The American Idol judge is nominated for Male Video of the Year during the show for "Down to One." The Georgia native has won five CMT Music Awards during his career, the most recent being his win for CMT Performance of the Year in 2017 for the duo's performance of Derulo's hit "Want to Want Me" from Bryan's episode of CMT Crossroads in 2016.

Just when we thought we couldn't love @LukeBryanOnline any more, he gives us an unforgettable performance of "Down to One" 🎤 #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/U8Zg7wXIqn — CMT (@CMT) June 10, 2021

