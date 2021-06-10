CMT Music Awards: Luke Bryan Brings the Fireworks During Rooftop Performance
Luke Bryan hit the stage during the 2021 CMT Music Awards to perform his nominated single "Down to One," lighting up Nashville's Assembly Food Hall rooftop, (located across the street from the awards show's main venue, Bridgestone Arena). While his trademark style is enough to light up any stage, he lit up the night — literally. Towards the end of the song, fireworks went off over Nashville in what was a stunning sight.
The American Idol judge is nominated for Male Video of the Year during the show for "Down to One." The Georgia native has won five CMT Music Awards during his career, the most recent being his win for CMT Performance of the Year in 2017 for the duo's performance of Derulo's hit "Want to Want Me" from Bryan's episode of CMT Crossroads in 2016.
Just when we thought we couldn't love @LukeBryanOnline any more, he gives us an unforgettable performance of "Down to One" 🎤 #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/U8Zg7wXIqn— CMT (@CMT) June 10, 2021
Scroll through to see some of Bryan's fans' reactions to his performance. You can watch the full video of his appearance above.
Had a blast singing “Down To One” on the #CMTAwards. Felt amazing to perform from Downtown Nashville! Thanks for having me @CMT! pic.twitter.com/kObTc514py— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 10, 2021
"You were amazing, as always, Luke!!" one fan wrote. "You are a winner in my eyes always! Love ya!"
We love a @LukeBryanOnline performance featuring some fireworks. 😍 #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/ZvNEFSoA7W— Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) June 10, 2021
"Best performance of the night! Just like I was right there," a second tweeted. A third viewer wrote, "The BEST performance of the night!!! And even fireworks!!!!"
We were down to one... drink if we were hanging with @LukeBryanOnline downtown in Nash rn. 🥰 #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/JAMw2wbPKB— Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) June 10, 2021
"Luke Bryan is Singing Now. Everyone Whom REALLY Knows Me Knows That I LOVE ME Some #LukeBryan," another fan added.
Great performance Luke! Tell your lead guitarist thank you . #ThinBlueLine #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/vnIjwfG2YS— Dbus (@ddebus65) June 10, 2021
"It was a great performance!" a fourth wrote to Bryan. "One of my favorite songs of yours!"
YESSSS @LukeBryanOnline SLAYIN’ it on the @CMT #CMTAwards #DownToOne 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😍😍😍— Ashley (@italiangem3737) June 10, 2021
"You were amazing, as always, Luke!!" yet another admirer tweeted. "You are a winner in my eyes always! Love ya!"
"@LukeBryanOnline always knows how to bring the party," a fun-loving viewer added "Love him and his music. He always makes me want to get up and dance."