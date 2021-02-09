Watch Luke Bryan's Music Video for New Single 'Down to One'

Luke Bryan's latest single is the ultra-romantic "Down to One," so it's only fitting that the song's newly-released music video follows that theme. The clip, directed by Michael Monaco, focuses on a young couple walking on the beach and dancing under the moonlight interspersed with shots of Bryan singing.

"Down to 1 a.m. / Listenin' to one more song / Thinkin' I want more than just one night out here with you alone," the chorus reads. "Down to that last cold one / In the back of that two-tone, half-ton / My heart was tellin' me that one more kiss, and I'd be done / Down to one hand in mine / Down to one beautiful smile / I was done with the girl I want / Straight fallin' in love, right there that night / Down to one."

"Down to One" was written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman and is a reminiscence about a night between two lovers that recalls several of Bryan's early hits. "'Down to One' is a real typical song of mine that you kind of expect from me from the years," the singer shared in a video detailing the story behind the track, adding that he knew the song was special on his first listen.

"The first time I heard it — it was written by one of my dear friends Dallas Davidson, who I've had a lot of success with as a co-writer with through the years — it just sounded like a big ol’ hit," he said. "A guy and a girl out there in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together. A romantic moment. And I always feel like you’ve gotta have those on an album."

"Down to One" is the latest single from Bryan's album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, which was released in August. On April 9, the American Idol judge will share the deluxe version of the project, which will feature six new songs including the newly-released "Country Does."

"We all know 2020 was hard on all levels for many," Bryan said in a statement. "Things were put on hold in the entertainment business, but it did allow more time to make music and I’m excited to share these six new songs." See the tracklist for the album's deluxe edition below.

1. Knockin' Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

NEW TRACKS

11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)

16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)