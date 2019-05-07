CMT Music Awards: Little Big Town Tells Carly Pearce About Her Nomination for ‘Closer to You’

Carly Pearce was on hand at the Today Show to announce the nominees for the 2019 CMT Music Awards, but when it came time to announce Female Video of the Year, Little Big Town stepped in to give Pearce some good news.

After Pearce announced that Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile and Kelsea Ballerini all received nominations in the category, Little Big Town appeared on a screen to reveal the final name for Female Video of the Year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wait, hold on. I think we’re missing one name though, ” Jenna Bush Hager said, as LBT emerged via video behind them.

“Hey Carly, it’s Little Big Town, and we’ve got some news for you,” Karen Fairchild said. “You’ve been nominated for ‘Closer to You,’ and it’s for Female Video of the Year.”

Willie Geist asked Pearce how it felt to see her face on the wall, announcing the list of nominees, with some of country music’s biggest stars.

“You dream of doing this,” Pearce reflected. “I’ve wanted to do this since I was a little girl, so to be here, and to see my name, is just amazing.”

It was at the 2018 CMT Music Awards that Pearce won her first major award, for Breakthough Video of the Year, for her debut single, “Every Little Thing.”

“I sat up in the stands with my mom for so many years wondering if I would ever get here,” Pearce said as part of her acceptance speech last year. “Fans, you have absolutely changed everything for me so thank you for voting for me.”

Pearce’s “Closer to You” video includes a cameo from her fiancé, Michael Ray, who also appears on another song on her forthcoming sophomore album.

“To be able to say he’s a guest on my album, and in my [‘Closer to You’] music video – I never thought in a million years I would be marrying another artist, but now it makes so much sense,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I never thought I would find an artist that is so similar in the way that they approach their career, and their life like he does. He’s just awesome.”

Lambert, Morris, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Florida Georgia Line are among the artists who received multiple nominations.

The CMT Music Awards will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Little Big Town will return to host for the second year.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison