CMT Music Awards 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are set to air on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and there are multiple ways you can tune in to the annual fan-voted event, which honors country music videos. The show will air on television at 8 p.m. ET on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land, and will run until 10:20 p.m. ET.

The awards will also be livestreamed on CMT.com as well as the websites of the other partner networks and the MTV and Paramount Network apps. If you don't have cable, you can stream CMT online with a free trial to Hulu + Live TV or watch with a free 7-day trial to Fubo TV.

This year's show will be hosted by Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and Sarah Hyland, all of whom are hosting the awards for the first time.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," said Brown, who also celebrates his birthday on Wednesday. "I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

Brown, McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain will all perform during the show. Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at varying points throughout the night.

This year's presenters include Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker and Taylor Swift.

One award has already been confirmed, with CMT to honor Jennifer Nettles with the first-ever "CMT Equal Play Award." The award celebrates Nettles' work in supporting and advocating for female artists in country music.

"As a proud part of the beautiful legacy of women in country music, I am honored to be the first recipient of the 'CMT Equal Play Award,'" she said in a statement. "I look forward to celebrating the contributions of women, and all marginalized communities, within the country music format, and I am motivated in encouraging the non-artists, executives and investors in the industry, to do the same. There is much work still to be done."

The rest of the awards, including the 2020-friendly new category Quarantine Video of the Year, are entirely fan voted. Finalists for the night's biggest honor, Video of the Year, include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Tanya Tucker.