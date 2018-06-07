Miranda Lambert Fans Missing Singer During CMT Music Awards

Miranda Lambert did not attend the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, and her fans surely noticed the absence.

Lambert was MIA at the high-profile ceremony, which was held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. To make the absence even more unexpected, she was nominated for an award at the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her music video for “Tin Man,” which was recorded at the 2017 ACM Awards, was nominated in the Female Video of the Year category. She was up against Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Lauren Alaina. All those acts participated in the ceremony, with the exception of Morris.

When you realize Miranda Lambert nor Maren Morris are at the CMT Awards 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Bri 😘 (@BriannaBBush) June 7, 2018

Fans were disappointed when they realized that the acclaimed singer would not be in attendance. Many took to Twitter to vent about their disappointment.

“When you realize Miranda Lambert nor Maren Morris are at the CMT AwardS,” one fan wrote with an array of crying emoji.

Another fan added, “Miranda Lambert, your fans are missing you.”

Despite her not being there, several fans tweeted about their admiration for the “Keeper of the Flame” singer during the ceremony.

“I love Miranda Lambert because she IS country music and she’s a REAL human being,” one fan wrote. “All those lying/cheating songs we all relate to came from someone’s experience. Her experiences just happen in the spotlight.”

Another fan added, “I missed the first airing of the CMT Awards, so I was ready and to watch the second airing and set my record, but no Miranda Lambert means no me. If she isn’t there, then it isn’t a real awards show.”

I missed the first airing of the CMT Awards, so I was ready and to watch the second airing and set my record, but no @Miranda Lambert means no me. If she isn’t there, then it isn’t a real awards show. — Tina Milligan (@thmilligan74) June 7, 2018

Lambert appears to be out on tour at the moment, but she did not have any scheduled performances until Saturday night in Winsted, Minnesota.

Her latest social media post was all about the Nashville Human Society, but it is unclear if she was actually Music City when she posted it. Her previous post, posted on Sunday, was taken in Durant, Oklahoma.

“Back in my adopted home state again!” Lambert wrote. “Durant, Oklahoma, we’re ready!”