'CMT Crossroads': LeAnn Rimes Sings Star-Studded Performance of 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' With Mickey Guyton and More (Exclusive Clip)

The newest CMT Crossroads features country music icon LeAnn Rimes and a group of her wildly talented peers belting out some classic and modern tunes. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, the beloved singer delivers a star-studded performance of "Can't Fight the Moonlight" with Mickey Guyton, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce, and Ashley McBryde. Fans can see the LeeAnn Rimes & Freinds performance beloew, before the show premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Speaking about the big musical event, Rimes said it was a "magical moment," per CMT. "It's still very humbling to know how much I've meant to these beautiful women and how I've influenced their lives. It's just a lot to take in. I don't hear it often," she said. "But I think I'm to the point, finally in my life, where I actually let it sink in." In a previous Instagram post, Rimes shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the show and wrote alongside it, "So honored that these powerful, unique women joined me for the latest installment of [CMT Crossroads], as we celebrated my 25 years in music. We laughed, we cried and there was a whole lot of love in the room."

Rimes has been singing and performing since the early '90s, releasing two independent albums in 1990 and 1994, then debuting her first Curd Records album, Blue, in 1996. Since then, Rimes has recorded 13 more studio albums. Her next, titled God's Work, is due out on Sept. 16.

Speaking about Rimes' influence on her life and career, Pearce said, "When I say I imitated her in my childhood years, it's the truth." She continued, "I won talent shows at school singing her versions of songs. My mom had to push to try and find a vocal coach at 6, 7 and 8 years old because LeAnn was a 14-year-old doing it. I owe so much of my early years of development as an artist to her. When this came up, my little childhood self was so excited."

Ashley McBryde added that, as a young fan, she was mesmerized by Rimes' talent. "To hear her story of how she put the yodel on Blue when she was 13 years old, she's a mastermind," she said. "She's a prodigy. She has been doing what I wanted to do my whole life already for 25 years."

Finally, Rimes said that the whole evening was "really special" to her, adding, "This show is amazing. It was the camaraderie of the show and just like how relaxed it just felt. I know when everyone's seen it so far, people say it just feels like it all fits so well. The girls are beautiful."