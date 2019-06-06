CMT Awards: Eric Decker Wears T-Shirt With Wife Jessie James Decker’s Face

Eric Decker is wife Jessie James Decker‘s biggest fan, and the former NFL player proved that fact again on Wednesday night at the CMT Music Awards when he arrived wearing a t-shirt with Jessie’s face on it.

Eric walked the red carpet in gray pants, a khaki bomber jacket, sneakers and a white t-shirt featuring his wife’s current press photo, proudly showing off his look as he posed for photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jessie, meanwhile, wore a pink suede off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with straight hair and nude strappy sandals.

The “Roots and Wings” singer attended the ceremony as a presenter, with her man on hand to offer support.

Inside the event, Eric shared a selfie of the pair in their seats and referenced his shirt in his caption, writing, “Reppin’ the queen at the CMT Awards. The real winner sitting next to me.”

Jessie and Eric share three kids, daughter Vivianne, 5, and sons Eric Jr., 3, and Forrest, 1, and Jessie made sure to get in some quality cuddle time with her youngest child ahead of the awards as she got her hair and makeup done.

“Mommy’s little glam buddy,” she captioned an Instagram video of herself sitting in a chair as she had makeup applied, with Forrest curled up in her arms as she gave her son a kiss on the nose.

View this post on Instagram Mommy’s little glam buddy A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Jun 5, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT

“He’s the most incredible little boy and I just look at him every day and I’m like, ‘I’m so glad we have you,’” Jessie recently told PopCulture.com at the opening of the brick-and-mortar location of her store, Kittenish, in Nashville.

“It just feels like the perfect addition,” she added of Forrest. “He just slipped right in. It was a pretty unique transition. When you have two or three it’s obviously a little hard, but we loved it. We have such a great flow and he just fits right in. All three of them get along so beautifully. There’s never any issues or anyone fighting — they all just love each other. I hope it stays that way.”

As for whether the couple will expand their family, Jessie shared that she’s not thinking about that quite yet.

“We’ve had this conversation. I don’t think we know,” she said. “I don’t think we have a final answer on that yet. We’re still enjoying the baby we just had. But it is kind of in that time where if we did want another we’d have to start talking about it, so we definitely are open to it but we’re not ready.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Coppola