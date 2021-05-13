2021 CMT Music Awards: See the Full List of Nominees
The 2021 CMT Music Awards are set for June 9 in Nashville, and the list of nominees was officially announced on Thursday, May 13. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead with four nods each, while show co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and first-time nominee Mickey Guyton each have three.
Fans select the winners at the show and voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. The awards will air on CMT on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Scroll through to see all of this year's nominees.
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Dylan Scott - “Nobody”
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”
HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”
Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”
Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"
Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”
Female Video of the Year
Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”
Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”
Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”
Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”
Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”
Male Video of the Year
Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”
Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”
Kane Brown - “Worship You”
Luke Bryan - “Down To One”
Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”
Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”
Duo/Group Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne - “All Night”
Lady A - “Like A Lady”
Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”
Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”
Runaway June - “We Were Rich”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”
Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”
Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”
CMT Performance of the Year
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”
Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”
Dierks Bentley - “Gone”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”
Ingrid Andress - “Lady Like”
Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful”
Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”
Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”
Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”
Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”
Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”
Sam Hunt - “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's”
Willie Jones - “American Dream”