2021 CMT Music Awards: See the Full List of Nominees

The 2021 CMT Music Awards are set for June 9 in Nashville, and the list of nominees was officially announced on Thursday, May 13. Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead with four nods each, while show co-hosts Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and first-time nominee Mickey Guyton each have three.

Fans select the winners at the show and voting is now open at vote.cmt.com. The awards will air on CMT on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Scroll through to see all of this year's nominees.