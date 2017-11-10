The Brothers Osborne’s ‘It Ain’t My Fault’ Won the 2017 CMA Awards Video of the Year

The Brothers Osborne took home Vocal Duo of the Year during Wednesday night’s CMA Awards — but Josh and TJ Osborne learned that they were award winners before the ceremony even started.

Kelsea Ballerini and Good Morning America host Lara Spencer revealed a different big win for Brothers Obsborne during Wednesday morning’s GMA — Music Video of the Year.

The duo’s video for “It Ain’t My Fault” took home the gold.

The Brothers Osborne have spent their 2017 opening for country music superstar Chris Stapleton while enjoying continued success for their debut 2016 album, Pawn Shop, which spawned three Top 20 hits. Fans know that a sophomore album is on its way, but the brothers are keeping a tight lip on other details.

Stapleton took home Male Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards, while Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year and Garth Brooks took home Entertainer of the Year.

While co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood wooed country music royalty like Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Lady Antebellum and Keith Urban inside the awards ceremony, singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson protested the awards by playing a modest street show outside the gates — with his Grammy in tow.

” ‘Struggling’ country singer. Anything helps. (All donations go to the ACLU.) God Bless America,” a tongue-in-cheek sign in front of his guitar case read.

“I’ve finally made it, guys! The big show. They were all out of seats. I couldn’t get a ticket,” he said to his online Facebook Live audience.

Simpson has taken shots at the establishment in the past and has said that if he’s “blackballed” from the industry, “that’s perfectly fine with me.”

But Simpson wasn’t the only one disappointed in the 51st annual CMA Awards; after Garth Brooks came clean and admitted that he lip-synced his performance at the award ceremony, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East slammed him for being inauthentic.

East tweeted, “I keep a lot of my opinions to myself and respect anyone making music but as a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night… this truly offends me.”

“I was told country music is three chords and the truth,” he added.

Lambert, who also happens to be East’s girlfriend, also weighed in with a comment on his Instagram post.

“High five on this babe,” she wrote. “If you can’t sing then don’t … It’s better to be honest than to pretend.”

“I think it’s bulls–t,” she continued. “My favorite performances in the show were live. The truth.”

