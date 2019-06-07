CMA Fest: Woman Left Injured in Road Rage Shooting Near Nissan Stadium

A woman was injured in a possible road rage incident near Nissan Stadium, the venue hosting the CMA Fest in Nashville, Thursday.

Police told WSMV the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. ET. A car leaving the event got onto I-24 from Shelby Avenue. Between the Shelby Avenue and Spring Street exits, the driver had an altercation with another driver.

Someone in the other car fired a shot at the passenger’s side of the victim’s car. A woman inside the car was hit in the leg and taken to a Vanderbilt University Medical Center, reports The Tennessean. The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the vehicle the shot was fired from got off at the Spring Street exit. The car fled the scene, and police are searching for a gray SUV, possibly a Nissan.

The driver with the woman stayed at the scene for police to arrive. They are both from outside Nashville and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

Commander Terrence Graves described the incident as a “road rage incident.” The identities of the drivers and victim have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information or who saw the incident to call police at 615-862-8600.

Thursday was the first night of the CMA Festival. The performers scheduled for the first night were Marty Stuart, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.

The festival continues through Sunday, with major acts performing at Nissan Stadium. On Friday, Little Big Town, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay and Carrie Underwood are performing.

The Saturday line-up includes Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Miranda Lambert & Pistol Annies, Luke Combs and Tim McGraw. Sunday features David Lee Murphy, Chris Janson, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

Other venues hosting events are the Chevy Riverfront Stage, Budweiser Forever Country Stage, Chevy Breakout Stage, the Nashville Acoustic Corner and Maui Jim Broadway Stage at Bridgestone Plaza.

Even before the festival began, there were surprise performances by Blake Shelton. He first showed up to support Musicians on Call at the CMA Theater, where he performed “Austin,” “Honey Bee” and “Boys ‘Round Here.” Shelton then performed at his bar, Ole Red, on Lower Broadway in Downtown Nashville with Devin Dawson.