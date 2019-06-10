CMA Fest: Runaway June Praises Global Appeal of Country Music’s Biggest Event

Runaway June took a break from their run as the opening act on Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty Tour 360 to perform at CMA Fest. Runaway June, along with plenty of other acts, donated their time to not only take the stage but mingle with both their local fans, as well as fans who flew in from all over the world.

“Well, I think that’s what makes CMA Fest what it is,” Naomi Cooke shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at CMA Fest. “It’s world-renowned and that’s why some of the biggest stars in the world keep coming and playing free shows is because of the fans that come to watch them. And I mean, it’s been going on, [isn’t] CMA Fest 20-something years old? More than that, it’s the best fans. The biggest country music fans are coming from all over the country and all over the world now.

“We’ve met people from Germany and Spain and all over the world this year, coming to CMA Fest,” she continued. “This genre is just broadening globally and it’s bringing in so many more people. It’s just making CMA Fest bigger and more fun and it’s a really, really exciting time for music and for CMA Fest in general.”

Runaway June also praised the diverse lineup of acts at this year’s CMA Fest, including appearances by Joan Jett, Lil Nas X, The Chainsmokers and more.

“I think it’s so awesome because I feel like that’s just broadening our fan base,” said Jennifer Wayne. “A lot of people are coming in and listening to country music. If that’s the window to bring them in, I think it’s awesome. And for me it’s just fun to see what the collaborations are and how they work it up, and seeing the chemistry on stage, I think it’s so much fun.”

Runaway June will spend the next several months on the road with Underwood, where they will continue to take plenty of notes from the superstar.

“It really goes to show the caliber of entertainer that Carrie is,” boasted Cooke. “I mean, she is all around that stage and never misses a note and her band is so tight. They’re so good. That stage is like a spaceship. We have to wear these light beacons in our clothes where the spotlight can find us, because if your hair covers one you’ll just black out and the stage will disappear and they have to find you again. So it’s really cool to watch Carrie do her thing and she helped design it.

“When we watch her up there, it’s like, ‘Okay, we can do this, too,” she added. “We’ve got 25 minutes. She sings for two hours. It’s really a great example.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Danielle Del Valle